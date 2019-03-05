Met Éireann has admitted that the amount of snow that fell on Sunday took forecasters by surprise.

It issued a yellow weather warning for Munster and Leinster for Sunday morning where it said rain may turn to snow in places.

However sudden and heavy snowfalls caused massive tailbacks on the M7 and M8 motorways.

Met Éireann forecaster Pat Clarke admitted to the Irish Times that it was a “very unusual” day weather-wise, one that took them by surprise.

There are reports that 23 flights were also cancelled at Dublin Airport due to difficulty de-icing planes.

However, the month of February was drier and warmer than their recorded long-term averages, according to their monthly weather report.

The highest mean temperature was at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry while the highest recorded temperature for February was 17.3C at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon

