It’s time to dig the winter coat out!

Met Éireann has forecast a run of four sub-zero nights this week as a high-pressure system and northerly airflow make their presence known.

Things are expected to get particularly chilly from tonight with clear skies and slack winds making way for a significant fall in temperatures.

A cold morning with low windchill values and showery with some heavy showers in the West. A mix of sunny spells and showers later with strong winds again that will slowly ease this evening and a risk of frost tonight as temps drop close to 0c or -1c. pic.twitter.com/L7izWiwKNF — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 3, 2020

Commuters in the South East will wake to lows of -1 degrees Celcius on Wednesday, with the mercury rising to just 8 degrees later in the day.

Thursday looks set to be the coldest night with lows of -3 degrees resulting in a heavy frost.

On the upside, our weather will remain largely settled for the foreseeable, with clear, sunny skies making a welcome change from last week’s stormy conditions.