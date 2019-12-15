Met Éireann has extended its national Status Yellow alert for snow and ice until 10am tomorrow morning.

Wintry showers are expected to spread from the southwest to all counties throughout the day.

Drivers are being warned to be particularly careful.

Met Éireann forecaster Elizabeth Coleman said cold air is still holding strong over Ireland:

Ms Coleman said: “We have a continuation of the weather that we have seen for the past few days in terms of scattered showers spreading from the south-west and west and they will become countrywide through the day.

“It is still quite cold air, so we are expecting some wintry falls associated with those scattered showers and we have already seen some of them this morning in parts of Cork and Kerry as well.”

File photo. Pic: Larry Cummins