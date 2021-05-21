By Dean Egan.

Met Eireann expects weather conditions will improve next week.

The prediction comes after heavy rain dominated much of the country yesterday, with a number of weather warnings in operation.

Evelyn Cusack is Head of Forecasting with Met Eireann, she says there’s good signs of a return to milder conditions:

“Tentative signs of the weather settling down for the first two weeks in June.”

“Still staying on the cold side of the jet-stream, so temperatures will be slightly below average, but there’ll be some heat in the sun.”