Temperatures could reach 28 degrees in some places today.

Met Éireann says it is expected to be the hottest day of the year, and the warm weather will continue into the weekend.

Jean Byrne from Met Eireann says temperatures will peak today, and then stay in the mid-twenties.

She says: “Today we expect the highest temperatures of the year so far. They will be up into the high twenties in some places.

“The highest temperatures will be in the western parts of Ulster, Connaught, through the midlands and northern parts of Munster.”

Photo by Jean Balzan from Pexels