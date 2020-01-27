A weather advisory from Met Éireann remains in place until 3pm tomorrow.

The forecaster warns that widespread wintry showers will continue with further falls of snow leading to icy stretches on roads and paths.

It follows heavy snowfall in parts of the west today.

Matthew Martin from Met Éireann says the wintry conditions will continue through the evening and into tomorrow.

“Really, the peak of the cold phase will be through tonight and into tomorrow morning,” he said.

“We’re expecting a very icy start tomorrow morning. So tricky road conditions, certainly for people getting up tomorrow morning.”

Mr Martin urged motorists to be cautious.

A weather advisory for wintry weather remains in effect tonight. Widespread wintry showers with a continued risk of hail and thunder. Further falls of snow leading to icy stretches on roads & paths and some accumulations, especially in Connacht and Ulster. Lows of -2 to +2C. pic.twitter.com/7VdDombDp1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, flights have been affected in and out of Knock Airport due to bad weather.

It is after heavy snowfall in parts of Galway, Roscommon, Mayo and Sligo this afternoon, with it sticking in places.

The airport said: “A number of our flights operated as normal earlier today and our operations team are working to clear the runway but current conditions and continued heavy snowfall are challenging.

“If you are traveling to or from the airport this evening please take extra care on the roads.”

A number of departing flights were cancelled this afternoon.

The current situation at the airport as heavy snow has impacted our flight schedule this afternoon. Our operations team are working to clear the runway but current conditions and continued heavy snowfall are challenging #snowfall pic.twitter.com/y7TrhyGCIx — Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) January 27, 2020