The weather might not be delivering at the moment but Met Éireann has some news that will brighten your day – introducing The Met Éireann Podcast.

It’s the podcast we didn’t know we needed.

They said that the idea for the podcast came about because here in Ireland we are simply fascinated by the weather and everything related to it.

They’re not wrong. When is the last time you went a day without having at least one conversation (or a moan) about the weather?

The monthly forecast kicks off tomorrow and will see presenters Noel Fitzpatrick, Liz Walsh and Ferdia McCrann discussing a range of topics on weather and climate.

They will be joined by national and international expert guests and first up is Seamus Walsh, Head of Climate and Observations at Met Éireann.

This month’s episode will bring listeners through the fundamentals of climate change and will look at the latest climate projections for Ireland and the wider world.

The podcast will be available in both English and Irish.

You can listen and subscribe here or on your favourite podcast app.