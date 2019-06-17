Gardaí in Kildare seized a defective vehicle with a multitude of issues over the weekend.

Described as a ‘mess’ by Gardaí, the navy Mercedes-Benz was stopped by the Naas Roads Policing Unit (RPU) for having no tax, insurance and NCT.

The vehicle was found to be seriously defective, with Gardaí stating that the “car had everything wrong that’s known to mankind!!”

The Merc was seized and proceedings are to follow.

“Now this is what you call a mess” this car had everything wrong that’s known to mankind!!

Naas RPU stopped car, no tax/ insurance / NCT / as dangerously defective as you can get, and it was driving! Car (or what’s described as a car) seized & proceeding to follow. pic.twitter.com/JnAYQADOQA — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 16, 2019