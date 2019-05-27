A driver has booked a date in court after being caught travelling 55km/h over the speed limit on National Slow Down Day.

The driver behind the wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz was caught by Gorey’s Road Policing Unit travelling at 175km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

Gorey Roads Policing Unit: Car detected this evening at

Court proceedings are to follow.

Image: Garda Traffic Twitter account