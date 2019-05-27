A driver has booked a date in court after being caught travelling 55km/h over the speed limit on National Slow Down Day.
The driver behind the wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz was caught by Gorey’s Road Policing Unit travelling at 175km/h in a 120 km/h zone.
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 24, 2019
Court proceedings are to follow.
Image: Garda Traffic Twitter account