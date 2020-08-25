Two MEPs say the Government’s credibility has been so badly damaged by the refusal of Phil Hogan to stand aside that a general election is needed.

The European Trade Commissioner is sending ‘additional information’ to Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen after she asked for further clarity on his part in the GolfGate scandal.

Dublin MEP Clare Daly claims the row is a “handy diversion” for the Government, and that a general election should be called immediately, a call backed by her byIndependents 4 Change colleague Mick Wallace.

Dangerous

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall says a general election now would be “dangerous”.

“In normal times I think we would be having an election at this point, I don’t think that is in the interests of the country now, we simply cannot afford to have a situation where there is a three or four week election campaign and there’s effectively nobody in charge. I would call on the parties in Government to stop this infighting, to work together.”