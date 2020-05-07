A meeting is taking place this week to consider whether this year’s National Ploughing Championships should go ahead.

Almost 300,000 people attended last year’s event, and the 2020 version is due to be held in mid-September in Fenagh, County Carlow.

But organisers will only decide later this month if it can proceed, due to the coronavirus crisis.

The executive will have their first meeting since the lockdown later this week.

Anna-Marie McHugh, deputy managing director of the National Ploughing Association, says it may be able to go ahead.

“[We’ll be] making an assessment as to whether it’s feasible to have the trade exhibition… and to have the ploughing only. Also to have a look at the overall risk associated with the event going ahead. So there’s a lot of factors and our priority will be the health and safety of the Irish public.”