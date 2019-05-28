Meet the 95-year-old Dublin blogger who was honoured at this years' Sliver Surfer Awards

A 95-year-old blogger from Dublin has been honoured at this year’s annual Silver Surfer Awards.

Florence McGillicuddy from Rathfarnham won two awards, including National Silver Surfer, for his blog grandadonline.com.

The awards are in recognition of his contribution to community life through his use of technology along with his work in challenging ageist stereotypes.

His blog is dedicated to local history and his special connection with Ballyroan Boys’ School, Dublin 16.

As part of their history lesson, he composes a weekly email/blog post to the third class pupils teaching them about what Dublin was like ‘in his day’. Topics include Nelson’s Pillar, an Amry plane crash in Terenure and the days he grew up in Portobello Barracks, Rathmines.

The students then reply to Florence via a handwritten letter.

In his blog, he also talks about acting as an ‘honorary grandparent’ on Grandparents Day, for boys whos grandparents may have passed away, or whose grandparents cannot attend.

For Flor’s 95th birthday we blogged about how the entire class, including some of his past pupils, arrived at his front door with a cake, over 50 handwritten cards and singing Happy Birthday.