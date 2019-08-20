As 32 lovely ladies prepare for the Rose of Tralee this week, 29 doggos and three cats, are in the running to be crowned this year’s Nose of Tralee.

Over 1,000 pets entered the Pet Sitter’s competition, now in its sixth year, and county-by-county the finalists have been revealed.

It’s now up to you to decide who you think should take this year’s crown.

Voting open until August 27 at 5pm, all you need is an email address.


VOTE HERE

Along with the title of Nose of Tralee 2019, the winner will receive €200 pet sitting and dog walking voucher, a €500 Tesco voucher, a photo Shoot with David Macauley Photography including canvas image, a €150 online voucher for Pet Connection Pet Store and a Furbo pet camera.

The runner-up will receive a €100 pet sitting and dog walking voucher, a €500 Tesco voucher and a €75 online voucher for Pet Connection.

For more information and to read their adorable bios, visit www.NoseOfTralee.com

Without further ado, here are your finalists.

Antrim – Kuna

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Armagh – Roy the Boy

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Carlow – ROMI

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Cavan – Sparkis

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Clare – Frankie

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Cork – Ralph

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Derry – Gatsby

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Donegal – Murphy Mc Closkey

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Down – Bonnie Blue

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Dublin – Teddy

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Fermanagh – Bramble

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Galway – Alfie (moon)

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Kerry – Butterball

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Kildare – Mia

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Kilkenny – Alfie

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Laois – Toby

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Leitrim – Murphy

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Limerick – Polo

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee+

Longford – Misty

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Louth – Mitzy

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Mayo – Harley

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Meath – Poppy

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Monaghan – Murray

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Offaly – Rocket

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Roscommon – Sadhbh

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Sligo – George (aka Wonky Ear)

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Tipperary – Mia

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Tyrone – Buddy

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Waterford – Blaze

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Westmeath – Sniffles

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Wexford – Monty

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Wicklow – Poco

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Share it: