MDMA believed to be worth €200,000 has been seized in Wexford.

A man in his 20s was arrested after a car turned away from a check point and failed to stop for gardai in Clonard in the early hours of this morning.

The car was searched and gardaí say a significant quantity of MDMA was discovered.

A substantial amount of the drug was later discovered during a follow up search at a property in Wexford, and during the search of a second car.

Gardai say it’s expected that further arrests will be made.