Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has called ‘shocking’ the amount of people waiting on trolleys around the country.

South Tipperary hospital is today ranked the third worst hospitals in terms of people on trolleys, with 45 waiting on a bed in the Clonmel facility today.

That’s behind only Limerick University Hospital (56) and Cork University Hospital (51).

“We recently had a 102-year-old waiting for two and half days on a trolley, it’s shocking Taoiseach” said Independent TD McGrath in the Dáil today.

“South Tipperary is particularly hit, because it’s a very old building with a lot of narrow corridors where there’s trolleys and it’s totally unsuitable. It’s a fire hazard, it’s totally unfair to the frontline staff.

“It’s a purely shocking situation in our country today, and it’s just not right.”

Deputy McGrath was speaking after an INMO analysis found that the annual number of patients who were without a bed at the national level has so far reached 100,457 with South Tipperary General accounting for 6,040 of those patients.

“As I understand it, the INMO have now shown that the number of patients exceeding 100,000 was reached faster this year than in 2018.

“This is a clear indication that the Minister and indeed the HSE just cannot get to grips with this problem either at the step down bed level or in terms of staffing for new wards.”