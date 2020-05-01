McDonald’s is to reopen 15 outlets in the UK later this month as the fast food chain looks to get back on track after the Covid-19 crisis led to their restaurants throughout Britain and Ireland closing down temporarily.

It is not yet known which 15 outlets will reopen but McDonald’s will be opening its door in the selected areas on May 13, the company announced.

McDonald’s chief executive for the UK and Ireland Paul Pomroy said that they were undertaking a number of safety measures ahead of the reopening.

“Slowly, but safely we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and thank you for your continued support as we work through this crisis,” Mr Pomroy said.

The safety measures will include:

Perspex screens and floor markings

Additional protective equipment including non-medical grade face masks

All employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and the use of contactless thermometers on arrival for every shift

Social distancing measures for all of our delivery and service partners

The stores that do open will have limited hours and a limited menu, Mr Pomroy said.

“Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind,” he added.

The coronavirus crisis has seen the company struggle globally.

Although most restaurants in the US and China are available for drive-through and delivery, their sales fell 6% to $4.71bn in the January-March period.