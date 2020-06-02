McDonald’s has announced the opening of its Carlow and Kilkenny Drive-Thrus.

They are among eight restaurants reopening for drive-thru today.

Other outlets include Donaghmede, Swords, Balbriggan, Drogheda, Dundalk and Dublin Airport.

All of McDonald’s Irish chains were closed on March 23rd at 7pm due to COVID-19.

In an announcement on Twitter on March 22nd, the company said they had not taken the “difficult decision” lightly, but it was made with the well-being and safety of employees in mind.

This week we are reopening Drive Thrus and McDelivery restaurants across the UK and Ireland, tap below to find your nearest reopened restaurant. If your local restaurant isn’t on the list yet, don’t worry we’ll be announcing more tomorrow. — McDonald’s UK (@McDonaldsUK) June 2, 2020

More drive-thrus will be back operating tomorrow and on Thursday.

Image: C. Cagnin from Pexels