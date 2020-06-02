McDonald’s has announced the opening of its Carlow and Kilkenny Drive-Thrus.

They are among eight restaurants reopening for drive-thru today.

Other outlets include Donaghmede, Swords, Balbriggan, Drogheda, Dundalk and Dublin Airport.

All of McDonald’s Irish chains were closed on March 23rd at 7pm due to COVID-19.


In an announcement on Twitter on March 22nd, the company said they had not taken the “difficult decision” lightly, but it was made with the well-being and safety of employees in mind.

More drive-thrus will be back operating tomorrow and on Thursday.

Image: C. Cagnin from Pexels

Share it: