McDonald’s have released the Sausage and Egg McMuffin recipe for all those missing their usual McDonald’s breakfast.

On March 23, the fast-food chain decided to close all of their restaurants in the UK and Ireland to protect staff and customers against the Covid-19 crisis.

Following the closure announcement, Gardai were called to help with traffic management outside many locations, as hundreds of people (who wern’t lovin’ it) rushed to queue for the last taste of their favourite meals.

Today, McDonald’s released the recipe for their Sausage and Egg McMuffin, to help some customers ease those cravings.

Here is what you’ll need:

Ingredients

English Muffin

75g Sausage Meat

Eggs

American Cheese Slice

Potato

Method:

English Muffin: Toast until golden brown

75g Sausage Meat: Season with a pinch of salt and pepper then shape into balls.

Flatten into patty shapes and cook under a pre-heated grill for 6-7 minutes on each side (or as per instructions on packaging)

Eggs: Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base then bring to the boil. Crack the eggs into the rings, cover the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes.

American Cheese Slice: Assemble your McMuffin by layering the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.

Potato: To make a hash brown, grate the potato into a bowl. Mix in an egg then season with salt and pepper.

Heat a glug of oil in a pan then add spoonfuls of the mix. Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides.

There’s nugget stopping you guys, give it a try.