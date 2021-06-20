800 new jobs are being created in McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The fast-food chain says the positions will be in 19 counties, including Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Wexford and Waterford.

McDonald’s says the roles are being created due to staff capacity increasing in the coming months with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says the announcement is a “welcome boost” and it’s “extremely positive” to see companies like McDonald’s planning for expansion and growing its workforce.

The jobs will bring the company’s total workforce in Ireland to over 6,000.

Danny McCoy, CEO of Ibec, says the announcement demonstrates McDonald’s continued commitment to Ireland.