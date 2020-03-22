McDonald’s has announced it is closing all Irish and UK restaurants by 7pm tomorrow at the latest.

In an announcement on Twitter tonight, the company said they had not taken the “difficult decision” lightly, but it was made with the well-being and safety of employees in mind.

Restaurants will be working with local community groups to responsibly distribute remaining food and drink in the coming days.

The company says it looks forward to seeing customers again as soon as it is safe to reopen.

McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 22, 2020