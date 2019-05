McCain Foods is recalling a batch of its hash browns due to the possible presence of plastic.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland announced the recall today.

The products which may be affected are the 625g bags with best before dates of September 2020.

The recall is for batches with the quality number W25032019 with production times from 12:00 to 23:59

The Food Safety Authority says point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores which sold this batch.