Work on Waterford’s much-delayed JD Wetherspoon is expected to start in May.
The Waterford News & Star has revealed that the pub chain plans to commence construction on the former Permanent TSB site at Arundal Square after the completion of their Carlow and Dublin pubs.
Wetherspoon’s Acquisitions & Disposals Department is expected to issue programme dates in the coming weeks.
According to the approved planning application file from Waterford City & County Council in November 2016, the development will rise to three floors with a ‘pavement cafe area’ at ground floor level.
A first floor 146 square metre outdoor garden will feature to the rear of the property, along with a small extension to 17-18 Broad Street.
The news comes five years after the pub chain initially expressed an interest in Ireland’s oldest city, when in 2014, the chain was reported to be investigating the possibility of renovating and expanding T&H Doolan’s of George’s Street.