A massive gorse fire in West Donegal is putting houses under threat.

The fire, which is located between Loughanure and Annagry, started in the early hours of this morning.

Five units of the Donegal Fire Service are currently tackling the blaze.

Firemen are also digging trenches and dousing down the exterior of houses in a bid to divert the flames from dwellings.

Dozens of locals are also supporting the fire services as entire communities battle to put out the fires.

Among those battling the blaze is local county councillor Micheal Mac Giolla Easbuig.

“It is very intense. As soon as the fire service get it under control the wind whips up the flames again.

“The community response has been amazing but we are still in the middle of trying to bring this under control,” he said.

It comes just days after two homes were destroyed two homes in Annagry.