Mars has announced it’s launching vegan versions of its Galaxy bars in the UK.

It’s the first major mainstream confectionery brand to offer a plant-based alternative to milk chocolate.

The snacks, which’ll be available in three flavours including smooth orange, will go on sale from Monday, at around double the price of a regular one.

While all dark chocolate is “accidentally” vegan if it hasn’t any milk or cream added to it, milk chocolate – given how much dairy is usually used – is far trickier to switch to a vegan option.

Mars have said it’s taken more than six months to convert the bar to a vegan friendly option, which has involved using hazelnut paste and rice syrup as a substitute to diary.

The product has scored well in blind test tastes.