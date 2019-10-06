Catholic bishops will discuss whether to allow married men be ordained as priests at a conference in Rome over the next three weeks.

The Church is aiming to promote the faith due to a shortage of priests

It’s been suggested allowing married men to be ordained could help – but it would mean dropping the centuries-old doctrine of celibacy.

The Catholic Church wants to spread the faith among indigenous communities in the Amazon region.

The suggestion from bishops in South America and some of those indigenous people is that the criteria for becoming a “minister authorized to celebrate the Eucharist” be loosened.

And it’s being suggested some people in communities in the most distant parts of the region could be allowed say mass — even if they have a family already.

It would mark a break with centuries of tradition for the Church.