Mark the diary, here’s when tickets for Electric Picnic 2020 will go on sale

Are you the type of person who every year vows to go to Electric Picnic and continuously leaves it too late to bag a ticket?

If so, we’d advise you jump into that WhatsApp group or set a reminder on your phone right now because the first batch of tickets will go on sale this week.

Festival organisers revealed that tickets for next year’s three-day weekend will go on sale on Saturday, September 7 at 9 am.

Electric Picnic 2019 saw over 300 acts perform across a multitude of stages, with musical highlights over the course of the weekend including an unforgettable performance from Billie Eilish and Hozier.

The ethereal Florence and the Machine closed the mainstage with a breath-taking performance to an awe-struck audience.

It’s not just about the music, of course, Little Picnic proved a massive hit with the many families who make their annual trip to Electric Picnic whilst trio Foil, Arms and Hog gave a side-splitting performance to a massive crowd at the Comedy Stage.

The new area Freetown went down a treat with Picnickers. Thousands danced in the new electronic music tent, Terminus, while Providencia brought South American flavour and flair to the fields of Stradbally.

It has also been announced that the festival will run for another decade.

Festival Director Melvin Benn said:

We have a contract with the Cosby family for ten more years. They seem to like us

“They have literally the biggest acts in the world come and play in their front garden so they’re pretty happy.”

“They have the best festival crowd in the world come and camp in their front garden so we’re in pretty good shape with them so essentially we have a rolling ten-year contract.”