By Cillian Doyle.

Areas in County Carlow are being affected by a boil water notice.

Over 35,000 people are affected since the notice was issued by Irish Water earlier this week.

It comes as some organic materials are believed to have entered the River Slaney, affecting the water in Carlow Town, Tullow and other areas.

Further tests are being carried out today with the notice expected to be lifted sometime next week.

Speaking to Beat News, Carlow County Cllr Fintan Phelan explains the measures people should taker if their area is affected:

“People should boil their water – they must boil their water for drinking, drinks prepared with water, preparation of salads and similar foods and brushing their teeth as well.”

“I have been liaising with the County Council with this for the past two days and it’s hoped that sometime next week the boil water notice can be lifted.”

A full list of all areas affected by the notice are as follows:

Co. Carlow

Carlow Town,

Tinryland,

Nurney,

Kernanstown,

Ballyloo,

Palatine,

Killerig/Grange,

Rathvilly,

Tullow,

Ardattin,

Ballon,

Rathoe,

Bennekerry,

Tankardstown,

Co. Kildare

Castledermot,

Graney

Co. Wicklow

Liscolman,

Ballyconnell