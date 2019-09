A man’s body has been found in a house in Cork city.

The body was found at a house on Bandon Road in the city. Gardaí are treating the death as suspicious.

The man is reported to have been in his 50s.

The scene is currently being examined by members of the Divisional Scene of Crime Unit. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

More as we get it.