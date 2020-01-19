The body of a man has been found in County Louth.

The discovery was made on Baltray Road near Termonfeckin at around 1pm this afternoon.

The body has been removed from the scene to to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

A post mortem will be carried out and the results will determine the course of the investigation.

The age of the dead man is unknown at this stage and gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Gardaí at the scene on the Drogheda/Baltray Road just outside Drogheda today. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson