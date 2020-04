Gardaí in Waterford City are appealing for information after a man with a knife robbed a garage on the Cork Road.

The incident occurred yesterday at 17:10, at Walsh’s Garage.

The man was carrying a knife and demanded staff to open the tills.

He then left the premises with the contents of the tills, and fled the scene in the Ballybeg Drive direction.

Anyone who may have seen this man coming or going from the premises, or may have dash-cam footage are being asked to Waterford Gardaí.