Man who scooped €1m in Daily Millions wants to by new set of tyres for old 'banger'

A man who was part of a family syndicate that scooped €1 million in the Daily Million draw on June 12, has said he wants to buy a new set of tyres for his old ‘banger’. The family, who wish to remain private, bought their winning ticket in Dunnes Stores in Roscrea, Tipperary.

The father of the family assured that they wouldn’t be getting carried away with their new fortune.

While picking up the cheque, he said: “As a family, we already have everything we need so I can’t see us going on a massive spending spree just because of the €1 million.

“The only plans we have is to pay off our mortgage which will be a massive help. We certainly won’t be splashing out on any new cars but I have promised myself four new tyres for the banger I’d driving around at the moment.”

A separate family syndicate in Cork city shared a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize which they scooped on June 14. The winning ticket was sold at Buckley’s Kiosk at Merchant’s Quay shopping centre on Patrick’s Streeet.

Josephine Moynihan.

The family said they will pay off their mortgage and spend time putting a plan in place to fund their children’s education in the future.

Meanwhile, Josephine Moynihan from Cork won €48,308 on May 22 from a ticket she purchased at Dano’s Supervalu in Mallow, Cork. She said she plans to celebrate her win by travelling to Australia and the USA with her family.

A Dublin work syndicate claimed €91,415 in the lotto on June 15, which was sold at Applegreeen service station on the Malahide road in Swords, Dublin. Two friends in Dublin won €35,385 in the EuroMillions as a syndicate which they won by playing online

The prize will be used to pay off some bills but the two friends vowed to enjoy the celebrations despite being two Lucky Star numbers away from winning Tuesday night’s €25 million jackpot.