A man in his fifties has become the ninth person to die from smoking e-cigarettes in the US.

The latest victim died from a mysterious lung illness linked to vaping and was said to have ‘underlying health issues.’

As of last week, the number of people hospitalised due to vaping related illnesses has reached 530.

The American Medical Organisation has urged Americans to stop using e-cigarettes and has called on doctors to inform patients about the dangers of vaping.