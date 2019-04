Gardaí are investigating after a man was stabbed in Finglas yesterday evening.

The man presented himself to Finglas Garda Station following the incident which occurred at around 5pm on Liam Mellows Road.

It is understood he was stabbed at a bus stop near the station.

He was transferred to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.

Finglas garda station. Photo: Google Maps.