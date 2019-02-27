A young man convicted of careless driving causing the death of a 16 year-old girl following a collision will be sentenced in March.

Edward O’Shea, 19, appeared before Waterford Circuit Criminal Court yesterday after being convicted last month of careless driving causing the death of 16 year-old Kate ‘Katie’ Murphy.

The Tramore teenager died in a road traffic accident on the evening of October 5, 2016 when the Toyota car being driven by O’Shea collided with a wall at Cliff Road, Newtown.

Katie was a back-seat passenger in the car and died as a result of her injuries while two other teenage passengers were injured.

O’Shea of Magnh, Fenor, Waterford was convicted of careless driving causing death last month.

He was also convicted of careless driving causing injury in respect of two other female passengers who were in the car at the time.

Defence counsel, David Bulbulia BL, applied to the court for sentencing to be set for next month. He said that the court would benefit from a report by the Probation and Welfare Service (PWS).

Conor O’Doherty BL, for the State, said sentencing in the matter would take some time and agreed to the adjournment.

He said the case was very “sensitive” and would, as a result, take some time to deal with.

Judge Eugene O’Kelly noted both the defence and State submissions.

He adjourned the matter until March 26 next.

Judge O’Kelly remanded O’Shea on continuing bail to appear again before Waterford Circuit Criminal Court next month.

Share it:













Don't Miss