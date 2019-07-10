A man has survived after having been ‘swept over’ the Canadian Horseshoe Falls, part of the Niagara Falls in Canada, according to police.

Niagra Parks Police confirmed that a man climbed over a retaining wall at approximately 4am.

The man was found sitting on rocks after a search of the lower river was carried out.

He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries for further care.

The Niagara Falls Police said they would not be releasing further information.

The Canadian Horse Shoe Falls drops 188 ft into the Lower Niagara River according to Niagara Parks, with the crest of the falls approximately 2,200 ft wide. The plunge pool is 100 ft deep.

Rapids above the falls can reach a maximum of 40kmph.