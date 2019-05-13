A man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed several times in Cork city.

The 30-year-old received a number of stab wounds in the incident which occurred at Ardmore Avenue in Knocknaheeney.

It is understood he was attacked by several men at around 10.50pm last night.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

No one has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí at Gurranabraher are investigating.