Man shot dead in Dublin known to Gardaí

Investigations are continuing into yesterday’s fatal shooting of a man in West Dublin.

The man, named locally as David Lynch, was killed outside a house in Lucan.

The 42-year-old, who was known to Gardaí, was shot a number of times.

Three crime scenes were set up after a firearm and burnt out Peugeot van, along with a burnt out silver Toyota Corolla car, were found nearby.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Foxdene Avenue or Paddocks Rise areas of Lucan yesterday afternoon, or who may have any information, to come forward.

