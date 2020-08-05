Let’s set the scene, shall we?

You meet the love of your life, spend some time together and every moment you look in their eyes confirms to you that you want to spend the rest of your life together.

You decide to propose and with that, you want to go all out.

You go to the shop, buy roses, candles, a bit of bubbly and balloons and set the scene- this is going to be magic!

THREAD: Look closely. What do you see? That's right, hundreds of tea light candles! 🕯️ Want to know what happened here? We thought you did. It involves a romantic proposal that didn't quite go to plan, and includes an important lesson around candle use. Lets go! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p8aU6pQAUF — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020

Unfortunately, the only magic that occurred for a man in the UK when he had this in mind was watching his apartment disappear.

A man in the UK went about proposing to girlfriend with a lovely gesture ; set the scene and lit the candles.

After lighting 100s of candles, he left the apartment to collect his future wife but returned to quite the opposite image.

South Yorkshire Fire Department has released an image and the story behind the scene they attended recently.

Taking to Twitter, a representative detailed the seemingly obviously statement ‘never leave fire/candles unattended’.

“Last night three crews were mobilised to a flat fire in Sheffield. They dealt with it quickly, as ever, before trying to establish what caused it.

“So, a quick chat with the occupant revealed that this room had been filled with 100s of tea lights.

“It had also been filled with balloons (yep, that’s what you can see in this photo) and, as you’d expect, a nice bottle of wine…

With the scene set, he went round the corner to pick his girlfriend up, ready for the big moment. As they returned, though, their flat was on fire. The culprit? Yep, you guessed it, the tea lights… 😭 (Look closely and you'll see them) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W8sjcKAuKv — South Yorkshire Fire (@SYFR) August 4, 2020

“This was going to be the scene of a romantic proposal and the occupant, a chap who we shall not name, had really gone to town!

“With the scene set, he went round the corner to pick his girlfriend up, ready for the big moment.

“As they returned, though, their flat was on fire. The culprit? Yep, you guessed it, the tea lights…

“Fortunately our firefighters dealt with the fire quickly and nobody was injured”.

The good news to come from the story is that the unnamed woman said yes after the huge blunder.

At least it’s a proposal they’ll never forget.