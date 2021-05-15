Kevin Galvin

A man is in hospital with ‘serious’ injuries following a road traffic accident that happened last night.

Gardai were called to the scene of an accident on the N25 at Ballinaboola at around 11pm last night.

It’s understood the driver of the car – a man in his late 20s – hit a tree, and has since been transferred to Waterford University Hospital, where his condition is being described as ‘serious’.

Injuries sustained by the passenger, a man also in his 20s, are not thought to be life threatening.

The crash site was preserved overnight for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road is not expected to reopen until later this morning.

Gardai are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051-426030,