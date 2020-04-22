A man has been seriously injured following what Gardaí believe was a hit and run in Co. Wexford.

The man in his 40s was discovered after Gardaí were called to the scene of an altercation at Father Murphy Park in Enniscorthy at around 8 pm yesterday.

It’s being reported that the male was hit by a silver Opel Meriva, which then left the scene.

A burnt-out vehicle was later found on the South Slob in Wexford, and Gardaí are now investigating if this vehicle was linked to the incidents.

A man in his early 20s has been arrested, and is now being questioned at Wexford Garda Station.

Image: Wexford Garda Station