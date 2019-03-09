A court in Germany has sentenced a 57-year-old man to life in prison for poisoning his colleagues’ sandwiches.

The man added dangerous heavy metals to food items at the factory where he worked over several years.

A German court found him guilty of attempted murder and imposed the maximum custodial sentence.

The psychiatrist in the case said the defendant wanted to watch the impact of the poison on the victims’ health.

RTL report that two victims have been left with serious kidney damage, and a third is now in a vegetative state after falling into a coma.

