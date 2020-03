A man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison for the assault on Waterford FC manager Alan Reynolds.

30-year-old Dayne Ormond was sentenced today for attacking Mr Reynolds on the main street of Tramore, Waterford on the 27th May, 2018.

Mr Reynolds injuries included damage to his teeth, a broken nose, a broken leg and a fractured cheekbone. He also had to get ten stitches to his head.

Mr Ormond was originally released on bail but was sentenced today.