A man who had been on trial accused of assaulting two gardai after allegedly arming himself with a claw-hammer and a dog called Buster has pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.

Brian Farrell (40) had denied charges of assaulting gardai and possession of a claw hammer and knuckle duster. The state have now withdrawn those charges following his plea to the new charges.

During the trial Garda Garvan Allen told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that he saw the defendant come out of his home holding a pit bull terrier dog aloft by the scruff of the neck in one hand.

Gardai alleged in their evidence that as they were attempting to arrest the defendant he was shouting instructions to the dog such as “Get them Buster, bite them Buster, help me Buster.”

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard during the trial that Mr Farrell denies there was any dogs present on the night.

Farrell of Longford Villas, Sallynoggin had pleaded not guilty to possession of a claw-hammer and knuckleduster and assaulting two gardai at Sallynoggin Road on October 16th, 2016.

On Friday, on day two of the trial, Mr McCormack told the court that there had been developments in the case and Farrell could be arraigned on two new charges.

Farrell pleaded guilty to two charges of resisting arrest by Garda Eamonn Moylan and Garda Garvan Allen at Sallynoggin Road on October 16th, 2016.

Judge Martin Nolan thanked the jury for their service and told them they were free to go.

“I am a little bit sorry myself that the trial is over,” Judge Nolan told the jury, “I was curious to know in relation to Buster: Was Buster there or not? That was the mystery in my mind.”

Judge Nolan remanded Farrell on continuing bail and adjourned sentencing until October 16th next.