A man remains in a serious condition following a road traffic incident on the N24 at Laganore, Clonmel, Co Tipperary yesterday.

The incident involving a male motorcyclist and a person on horseback happened at around 12.05pm between the Bulmers Factory and the Moangarriff roundabout.

Beat understands the male motorcyclist has now been removed to University Hospital Cork with serious injuries.

The horserider involved in the incident remains in South Tipperary General hospital.

Anyone might have information regarding the incident are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.