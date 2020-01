A man remains in a critical condition after being doused in petrol and set alight during an aggravated burglary in County Cork.

Gardaí say three people entered a house in Lotamore shortly before 4am armed with a metal object, and assaulted the occupant.

A man in his 20s was assaulted and was taken to Cork University Hospital with burn injuries that are understood to be serious.

No arrests have been made, and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.