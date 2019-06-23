A man arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Wexford yesterday has been released from custody.
The man, who was in his 50s, was detained following the incident on the M11 near Gorey.
A man in his 30s died after the car he was in collision with a truck.
The collision occurred Northbound on the M11, Gorey, at approximately 2.10pm yesterday.
The vehicle involved was set alight as a result of the collision and the sole occupant of the vehicle – a man in his 30s – was fatally injured.
The male occupant of the truck was uninjured.
Gardaí say the arrested man was released without charge this afternoon.
A file will be prepared for the DPP.