By Dean Egan.

Investigations are underway following a light aircraft crash in Kilkenny yesterday.

A statement from Gardaí to Beat News says;

“Gardaí attended the scene of an incident in Woolengrange, Co. Kilkenny this afternoon Tuesday 2nd March 2021.

A microlight aircraft crash landed in the area. The sole occupant of the aircraft, a male, received non-serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The scene is currently preserved and Gardaí are liaising with the Irish Aviation Authority in relation to the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing.”