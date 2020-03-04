Gardaí in Tipperary are urging members of the public to be vigilant following a number of scams in the area where a man, claiming to be from the company Phone Watch, has taken debit cards off people and then withdrew cash from their accounts.

One such incident occurred on Saturday 29th February 2020 at approximately 3.30pm when the man, who is reported to have dark hair and glasses, called to a house in Clonmel, County Tipperary, and was invited in after claiming he was an employee at Phone Watch.

The man, who had apparent Phone Watch paraphernalia and literature, stated he would upgrade their system for a fee.

When the victim handed over his debit card for payment, the man asked the injured party to enter his pin number into a small device he was carrying.

He then retained the debit card and handed back a different one.

Cash was then withdrawn from a number of banks in Tipperary and Limerick on Saturday 29th February 2020 and Sunday 1st March 2020.