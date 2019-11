A 35-year-old male pedestrian died this morning in Co Tipperary after being struck by a van.

Gardaí have confirmed that the man, named as Wayne Moylan, was from the Thurles area.

Mr Moylan was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occured on the N62 between Horse and Jockey and Thurles at around 3am.

The sole-occupant of the van was uninjured.