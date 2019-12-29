A man in his 30s has died after a single vehicle crash in Co Longford in the early hours of today.

The man’s car – a black Ford Focus – hit a ditch while travelling on the R198 near the village of Arva at Moyne about 2am. It is understood he was travelling from Drumlish in the direction of Arva when the collision happened. He was alone in the car.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and then taken to Cavan General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The stretch of road at the crash site is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. An examination of the car and scene will be carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators and a report will be prepared for the local coroner.

The road remains closed for a technical examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Granard garda station 043-6687660 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.